Ethics Training 2025

This program is approved by the National Association of Social Workers - Hawai’i Chapter for up to 6 Social Work continuing education contact hour(s). This program is pending approval by the State of Hawaii Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division for up to 6 contact hour(s). This program is approved by the APA-HI for 6 education contact hour(s).

This program is approved by the National Association of Social Workers - Hawai’i Chapter for up to 6 Social Work continuing education contact hour(s). This program is pending approval by the State of Hawaii Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division for up to 6 contact hour(s). This program is approved by the APA-HI for 6 education contact hour(s).

seeMoreDetailsMobile