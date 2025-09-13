Ethnic Day - Fundraising

Ice-cold bottled water 16.9 FOz (500 ml)
Soda – Assorted soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc.)
Freshly brewed coffee & served hot
Freshly brewed tea & served hot
Freshly brewed Swiss Miss hot chocolate & served hot
Assorted flavors (Refreshing and energizing, chilled bottles)
Warm and hearty chicken soup
Variety of snack-size bags
A little fruit (strawberry, cherry, or mixed fruit).
Sweet treats and baked favorites
Soft salted pretzels
Soft salted pretzels with Cheese
Chewy, tangy, and stretchy fruit-flavored candy that kids love. 2/$1.00
Hoagie roll stuffed with meatballs and sauce
Sabrett hot dog plain
Sabrett hot dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese
Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll
Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll with Cheese
Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken, served with a side of zesty salsa for dipping.
Nachos loaded with chili & cheese
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing