Ethnic Day - Fundraising

💧 Water
$1

Ice-cold bottled water 16.9 FOz (500 ml)



🥫 Soda
$1

Soda – Assorted soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc.)

☕Coffee
$1

Freshly brewed coffee & served hot

☕ Tea
$1

Freshly brewed tea & served hot

☕ Hot Chocolate
$1

Freshly brewed Swiss Miss hot chocolate & served hot

🥤 Gatorade
$2

Assorted flavors (Refreshing and energizing, chilled bottles)

🍲 Cup of Soup
$2

Warm and hearty chicken soup

🍫 Chips
$1

Variety of snack-size bags

🍓📜Fruit roll ups
$1

A little fruit (strawberry, cherry, or mixed fruit).

🍭 Candy
$2

Sweet treats and baked favorites

🥨 Pretzels
$2

Soft salted pretzels

🥨 🧀Pretzels with Cheese
$2.50

Soft salted pretzels with Cheese

🍬 Airheads Candy
$1

Chewy, tangy, and stretchy fruit-flavored candy that kids love. 2/$1.00

🥪 Meatball Sandwich
$6

Hoagie roll stuffed with meatballs and sauce

🌭 Hot Dog
$3

Sabrett hot dog plain

🌭🥬🌶️🧀 Hot Dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese
$3.50

Sabrett hot dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese

🍔 Hamburger
$4

Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll

🍔🧀 Hamburger w/Cheese
$5

Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll with Cheese

🌮 Chicken Taquitos with Salsa
$4

Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken, served with a side of zesty salsa for dipping.

🌮🌶️🧀 Nachos w/ Chili & Cheese
$5

Nachos loaded with chili & cheese

