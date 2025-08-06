Hosted by

Ethnic Enrichment Festival

3999 Swope Pkwy &

3999 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132, USA

Mussakhan Rolls (2)
$7

Sumac spiced chicken and sweet onions wrapped in thin bread. Served with turnips, olives, and shatta.

Hummus
$5

Authentic Palestinian hummus served with pita, pickled turnips, olives, and shatta.

Baba Ghanouj
$5

Smoky eggplant dip served with pita, pickled turnips, olives, and shatta.

Zaatar & Zeit
$3

Herb blend served with olive oil and bread for dipping.

Pita Bread
$1

Side of pita bread

Watermelon
$1

Sweet, juicy watermelon slice.

Lemonade - Guava
$5

Baba's Pantry's signature lemonade, 20 oz.

Lemonade - Mango
$5

Baba's Pantry's signature lemonade, 20 oz.

Palestine Soda - COLA
$2
Palestine Soda - ORANGE
$2
Bottled Water
$1
Kuffiyeh Bandana
$10

Kuffiyeh bandana for more versatile options to represent Palestine.

Kuffiyeh (full size)
$15

Full size bandana in either black and white or red and white.

Al-Hadaf T-shirt
$15

Green Al-Hadaf T-shirt

Palestinian Flag T-Shirt
$20

T-shirt with Palestinian flag.

"From the River" T-Shirt
$12

T-shirt with "From the River" slogan.

Fan - WATERMELON
$15

Foldable fan with kuffiyeh or watermelon design.

Fan - KUFFIYEH
$15

Foldable fan with kuffiyeh or watermelon design.

Kuffiyeh Sunglasses
$15

Sunglasses with kuffiyeh print.

Palestinian Flag Earrings
$25

Handmade earrings with Palestinian flag design.

Watermelon Earrings
$7

Handmade earrings with watermelon design.

Black Palestine Earrings
$20

Handmade earrings in the shape of Palestine.

Cuff Bracelet
$30

Handmade cuff bracelet with Palestinian flag colors.

Stripes Bracelet
$20

Handmade bracelet with stripes of Palestinian flag colors.

Small Flag
$2

Small handheld Palestinian flag.

Single Sticker
$1
Stickers - 5 Pack
$5

Pre-packed set of 5 stickers.

Stickers - 10 Pack
$10

Pre-packed set of 10 stickers.

Merch Goodie Bag
$10

Pre-packed bag of merch, including 2 stickers, bookmark, and lapel pin.

Bookmark
$5

Single bookmark

Zibdeya - Small
$10

Handmade clay bowl with wooden pestle.

Zibdeya - Large
$15

Handmade clay bowl with wooden pestle.

Add a donation for Azadi Community Services Inc.

$

