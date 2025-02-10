Ethos Greek Festival Business Sponsorship

Festival Banner (3ft x 5ft)
$500
10 Spots available
Festival Lawn Sign (24in x 18in)
$150
One business/name per poster - 50 spots available
Placemat Advertisement (3.5in x 2.5in) item
Placemat Advertisement (3.5in x 2.5in)
$250
12 sections available
Logo or Business Name on Volunteer T-Shirts item
Logo or Business Name on Volunteer T-Shirts
$250
9 spots available
Bundle All Four Sponsorship Opportunities item
Bundle All Four Sponsorship Opportunities
$900
9 spots available

