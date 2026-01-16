ETHOS SEARCH OPS. TEAM's Silent Auction

M18 FUEL™ Blower is designed to meet the needs of the landscape maintenance professional in quick, routine cleanups. The POWERSTATE™ Brushless motor delivers 500 CFM, 120 MPH, and 12.2 N providing users with Higher Constant Power levels allowing users to clear more leaves, grass, and light debris, and reach Full Throttle in Under One Second. This cordless leaf blower has low noise levels of 54dB(A), Up To 40% Quieter than the competition, allowing users to work comfortably and reducing disturbance to bystanders. REDLINKPLUS™ Intelligence offers total system communication between the blower and battery for unmatched levels of performance, protection, and productivity. The lightweight, balanced design and ambidextrous variable speed sliding lock on the lever provides users with more clearing control. This blower is optimized for use with M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ batteries. The M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0 Battery Pack (not included) provides users with best-in-class power and run time. Our M18 FUEL™ Blower is part of the M18™ System, fully compatible with over 250+ solutions.