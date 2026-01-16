ETHOS SEARCH OPS. TEAM's Silent Auction

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Basket includes the following items
1x bottle of Tequila
3x bottles of Margarita Mix
4x Margarita Glasses
Lemon & Lime Salts
Salt & Lime Board
Cocktail Napkins
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Strikeman is a dry-fire laser training system that helps you shoot faster and more accurately from home—without using ammo. The Standard Kit includes everything you need to start dry-fire training with your own firearm.
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Bid on this Yeti Collar package. Includes Microwavable Yeti Plush, Yeti Cooler, Yeti Rambler 12oz can insulator and a 6 pack of Ale 8
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PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box features a 250lbs weight capacity, allowing you to transport tools and jobsite materials. A fully collapsible 19.75” handle enables you to store your PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box underneath most full-size truck bed covers without removing the handle. 9" all-terrain wheels ensure you can roll the Tool Box anywhere on the jobsite. The PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box is constructed with an impact-resistant body and metal-reinforced corners so it can withstand harsh jobsite environments. An IP65-rated weather seal protects your tools and accessories from rain and other jobsite debris. The interior organizer tray allows you to keep equipment organized to fit your needs. Reinforced hinges and carry handle ensure the Rolling Tool Box is easily transportable wherever you need it. MILWAUKEE® PACKOUT™ is the industry’s most versatile, durable modular storage system.
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FASTEST 18V CORDLESS TIRE INFLATOR. The Milwaukee M18 Inflator delivers fast, accurate, easy inflation with the portability to take anywhere. Optimized for Passenger, Light Truck, and Other Medium Duty tires. Rated to deliver max 150PSI, the high efficiency motor tops-off 33" Light Truck tires in under 1 minute. The TrueFill Technology features an Auto-Pressure check that WAITS for the pressure to stabilize, CHECKS the system pressure, and FILLS until desired target is reached. In addition, an Auto Shut-Off feature will stop inflation at selected PSI to prevent overinflation allowing users to set it & forget it. Furthermore, the unit includes 4 PSI memory slots, anti-vibration feet, a 36" inch hose with an all-brass Schrader chuck, and an on-board hose and nozzle storage.
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M18 FUEL™ Blower is designed to meet the needs of the landscape maintenance professional in quick, routine cleanups. The POWERSTATE™ Brushless motor delivers 500 CFM, 120 MPH, and 12.2 N providing users with Higher Constant Power levels allowing users to clear more leaves, grass, and light debris, and reach Full Throttle in Under One Second. This cordless leaf blower has low noise levels of 54dB(A), Up To 40% Quieter than the competition, allowing users to work comfortably and reducing disturbance to bystanders. REDLINKPLUS™ Intelligence offers total system communication between the blower and battery for unmatched levels of performance, protection, and productivity. The lightweight, balanced design and ambidextrous variable speed sliding lock on the lever provides users with more clearing control. This blower is optimized for use with M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ batteries. The M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0 Battery Pack (not included) provides users with best-in-class power and run time. Our M18 FUEL™ Blower is part of the M18™ System, fully compatible with over 250+ solutions.
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The Outdoor Crate is the ultimate storage solution for any outdoor pursuit. American-made and durable, it is water and dust-resistant, stackable with other OC18 and OCDCL outdoor crates, and great for camping, road trips, and more. Make sure you're always prepared for your next adventure.
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the T4, is the ultimate pop-up camping tent. This tent spaciously provides 61 square feet of floor space and stands 78” tall – sleeping four people with spare space for your gear. Other tents are tricky to assemble and built with flimsy components. The T4 comes fully-assembled and sets up and takes down in under 90 seconds. Whether you’re camping or going to an outdoor event nothing beats the T4 Gazelle camping hub tent. Model GT400GR SPECS: CAPACITY: Sleeps 4 Set Up Size 94" x 94" Floor Space 61 FT2 Height 78" WEIGHT 32 LBS 12 Stakes and 4 Guy-lines COLLAPSED 8" X 8" X 67.5" DOORS: 2
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Metal Fire pit with smores kit.
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This Bluetooth speaker is jobsite tough and produces high-quality sound. Enhance your workday by streaming your favorite music or podcasts from your Bluetooth® equipped mobile device from up to 100 ft. away. You can also plug devices directly in with the auxiliary input. Charge your phone through the day with an integrated USB charging port. Stand your mobile phone in the slot of the built-in carry handle, or underneath. Enjoy rich stereo sound with extended bass from dual 3 in. speakers. Its rugged design includes a metal grille and impact-resistant housing. Power the Jobsite Bluetooth® Speaker with DEWALT 12V MAX*, 20V MAX*, or FLEXVOLT® batteries, all sold separately. Includes universal AC cord.
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The 20V MAX* 12 in. Compact Brushless Cordless Chainsaw delivers a gas-free operation that eliminates cold starts, fumes, carburetor issues, and helps minimize maintenance compared to gas-powered chainsaws. This battery-powered chainsaw is designed for outdoor jobs like cutting tree limbs and branches. Lightweight design engineered to provide controlled cuts. This cordless, compact chainsaw features a high-efficiency brushless motor built to help maximize runtime.
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As part of the 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® battery system of high-powered products, the 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT Brushless Handheld Axial Blower powers through your task with up to 600 CFM of air volume and 125 MPH. It features a variable speed trigger and speed lock to control the blower output. The brushless motor design is high efficiency to provide high power and helps extend runtime. This kit also comes with a 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT battery that can both power your line-up of 60V MAX* tools and equipment as well as your 20V MAX* tools and can be charged with your 20V MAX* chargers.
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This 20V MAX* 14 in. String Trimmer features an innovative folding hinge mechanism that reduces the length by 40%** for accessible storage and quick portability. The QuickLoad™ Spool allows for fast and easy line replacement of the DEWALT 0.080 in. line. The 14 in. swath gives a large cutting radius for knocking down wide sections of overgrowth in one pass. The variable speed trigger offers precise power control, as well as performance and runtime management with the Hi/Lo speed control switch.
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