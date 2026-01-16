Hosted by

ETHOS SEARCH OPS. TEAM

About this event

ETHOS SEARCH OPS. TEAM's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11433 Industrial Pkwy, Marysville, OH 43040, USA

Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes the following items

1x bottle of Tequila

3x bottles of Margarita Mix

4x Margarita Glasses

Lemon & Lime Salts

Salt & Lime Board

Cocktail Napkins

Strikeman Standard Kit item
Strikeman Standard Kit
$5

Starting bid

Strikeman is a dry-fire laser training system that helps you shoot faster and more accurately from home—without using ammo. The Standard Kit includes everything you need to start dry-fire training with your own firearm.

Yeti Cooler item
Yeti Cooler
$20

Starting bid

Bid on this Yeti Collar package. Includes Microwavable Yeti Plush, Yeti Cooler, Yeti Rambler 12oz can insulator and a 6 pack of Ale 8

PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box item
PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box
$20

Starting bid

PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box features a 250lbs weight capacity, allowing you to transport tools and jobsite materials. A fully collapsible 19.75” handle enables you to store your PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box underneath most full-size truck bed covers without removing the handle. 9" all-terrain wheels ensure you can roll the Tool Box anywhere on the jobsite. The PACKOUT™ Rolling Tool Box is constructed with an impact-resistant body and metal-reinforced corners so it can withstand harsh jobsite environments. An IP65-rated weather seal protects your tools and accessories from rain and other jobsite debris. The interior organizer tray allows you to keep equipment organized to fit your needs. Reinforced hinges and carry handle ensure the Rolling Tool Box is easily transportable wherever you need it. MILWAUKEE® PACKOUT™ is the industry’s most versatile, durable modular storage system.

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Inflator with battery and charg item
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Inflator with battery and charg
$20

Starting bid

FASTEST 18V CORDLESS TIRE INFLATOR. The Milwaukee M18 Inflator delivers fast, accurate, easy inflation with the portability to take anywhere. Optimized for Passenger, Light Truck, and Other Medium Duty tires. Rated to deliver max 150PSI, the high efficiency motor tops-off 33" Light Truck tires in under 1 minute. The TrueFill Technology features an Auto-Pressure check that WAITS for the pressure to stabilize, CHECKS the system pressure, and FILLS until desired target is reached. In addition, an Auto Shut-Off feature will stop inflation at selected PSI to prevent overinflation allowing users to set it & forget it. Furthermore, the unit includes 4 PSI memory slots, anti-vibration feet, a 36" inch hose with an all-brass Schrader chuck, and an on-board hose and nozzle storage.​

Highlights

  • Fastest 18-Volt cordless tire inflator: top off 33 in. light truck tires in under 1-minute
  • Truefill Technology: Auto Pressure Check Feature Activates to Ensure PSI Target is Achieved, Automatic Shut- off at Selected PSI Prevents Overinflation
  • Tire capacity: premium components and unmatched durability to handle tires over 100 psi, rated for 150 psi max
  • Optimized for passenger, light truck and other medium-duty tires
  • PSI memory preset: save your most used psi rating with up to 4 psi slots
  • On-board hose and nozzle storage: easily store 36 in. hose and attachments
  • Anti-vibration feet: minimize tool walk while in use
  • Fits All M18 Batteries
  • 5-year tool warranty
  • Includes: 1 M18 inflator, 1 inflation needle, 1 inflator nozzle, 1 presta chuck
M18 Fuel Blower item
M18 Fuel Blower
$20

Starting bid

M18 FUEL™ Blower is designed to meet the needs of the landscape maintenance professional in quick, routine cleanups. The POWERSTATE™ Brushless motor delivers 500 CFM, 120 MPH, and 12.2 N providing users with Higher Constant Power levels allowing users to clear more leaves, grass, and light debris, and reach Full Throttle in Under One Second. This cordless leaf blower has low noise levels of 54dB(A), Up To 40% Quieter than the competition, allowing users to work comfortably and reducing disturbance to bystanders. REDLINKPLUS™ Intelligence offers total system communication between the blower and battery for unmatched levels of performance, protection, and productivity. The lightweight, balanced design and ambidextrous variable speed sliding lock on the lever provides users with more clearing control. This blower is optimized for use with M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ batteries. The M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT™ HD12.0 Battery Pack (not included) provides users with best-in-class power and run time. Our M18 FUEL™ Blower is part of the M18™ System, fully compatible with over 250+ solutions.

Outdoor Crate Set item
Outdoor Crate Set
$10

Starting bid

The Outdoor Crate is the ultimate storage solution for any outdoor pursuit. American-made and durable, it is water and dust-resistant, stackable with other OC18 and OCDCL outdoor crates, and great for camping, road trips, and more. Make sure you're always prepared for your next adventure.


Gazelle Tents™ T4 Hub Tent item
Gazelle Tents™ T4 Hub Tent
$20

Starting bid

the T4, is the ultimate pop-up camping tent. This tent spaciously provides 61 square feet of floor space and stands 78” tall – sleeping four people with spare space for your gear. Other tents are tricky to assemble and built with flimsy components. The T4 comes fully-assembled and sets up and takes down in under 90 seconds. Whether you’re camping or going to an outdoor event nothing beats the T4 Gazelle camping hub tent. Model GT400GR SPECS: CAPACITY: Sleeps 4 Set Up Size 94" x 94" Floor Space 61 FT2 Height 78" WEIGHT 32 LBS 12 Stakes and 4 Guy-lines COLLAPSED 8" X 8" X 67.5" DOORS: 2

Campfire Basket item
Campfire Basket
$20

Starting bid

Metal Fire pit with smores kit.

12V/20V MAX* Jobsite Bluetooth® Speaker item
12V/20V MAX* Jobsite Bluetooth® Speaker
$10

Starting bid

This Bluetooth speaker is jobsite tough and produces high-quality sound. Enhance your workday by streaming your favorite music or podcasts from your Bluetooth® equipped mobile device from up to 100 ft. away. You can also plug devices directly in with the auxiliary input. Charge your phone through the day with an integrated USB charging port. Stand your mobile phone in the slot of the built-in carry handle, or underneath. Enjoy rich stereo sound with extended bass from dual 3 in. speakers. Its rugged design includes a metal grille and impact-resistant housing. Power the Jobsite Bluetooth® Speaker with DEWALT 12V MAX*, 20V MAX*, or FLEXVOLT® batteries, all sold separately. Includes universal AC cord.

20V MAX 12in. Cordless Battery Powered Chainsaw Kit with (1) item
20V MAX 12in. Cordless Battery Powered Chainsaw Kit with (1)
$20

Starting bid

The 20V MAX* 12 in. Compact Brushless Cordless Chainsaw delivers a gas-free operation that eliminates cold starts, fumes, carburetor issues, and helps minimize maintenance compared to gas-powered chainsaws. This battery-powered chainsaw is designed for outdoor jobs like cutting tree limbs and branches. Lightweight design engineered to provide controlled cuts. This cordless, compact chainsaw features a high-efficiency brushless motor built to help maximize runtime.

FLEXVOLT 60V MAX 125 MPH 600 CFM Brushless Cordless Battery item
FLEXVOLT 60V MAX 125 MPH 600 CFM Brushless Cordless Battery
$20

Starting bid

As part of the 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® battery system of high-powered products, the 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT Brushless Handheld Axial Blower powers through your task with up to 600 CFM of air volume and 125 MPH. It features a variable speed trigger and speed lock to control the blower output. The brushless motor design is high efficiency to provide high power and helps extend runtime. This kit also comes with a 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT battery that can both power your line-up of 60V MAX* tools and equipment as well as your 20V MAX* tools and can be charged with your 20V MAX* chargers.

20V MAX 14 in. Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Foldable S item
20V MAX 14 in. Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Foldable S
$20

Starting bid

This 20V MAX* 14 in. String Trimmer features an innovative folding hinge mechanism that reduces the length by 40%** for accessible storage and quick portability. The QuickLoad™ Spool allows for fast and easy line replacement of the DEWALT 0.080 in. line. The 14 in. swath gives a large cutting radius for knocking down wide sections of overgrowth in one pass. The variable speed trigger offers precise power control, as well as performance and runtime management with the Hi/Lo speed control switch.

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