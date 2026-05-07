Etiquette & Tea at the Altheim

About this event
Etiquette Seminar followed by lunch in the beautiful Altheim Dining Room. Program geared to kids 4-10.Ticket includes seminar, Tea luncheon, gift bag, and door prizes. Kids attending first seating must be accompanied by adult with their own ticket.
Etiquette Seminar followed by lunch in the beautiful Altheim Dining Room. Program geared to kids 10 and up. Ticket includes seminar, Tea luncheon, gift bag, and door prizes. Each person must have their own ticket.
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