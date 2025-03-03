ETL Golf Scholarship Classic

This package includes 12 Golfers
Sponsor Logo on official tournament shirt
Sponsor Logo on official tournament goodie bag
Sponsor Logo on all Prominent signage
Recognition as the Title Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Signage at registration
Sponsor Logo on Event Registration Page
Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Title Sponsorship for next year
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This package includes 8 Golfers
Sponsor Logo on a sleeve of golf balls given out to each golfer
Signage at registration
Two Hole Sign Sponsorships
Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Sponsor Logo on Event Registration Page
Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Presenting Sponsorship for next year
Student College Scholarship Sponsor
$5,000
This package includes 4 Golfers
Sponsor a financial scholarship to a student
5 students will be selected for a scholarship
The student will be a graduating senior and show evidence of their college acceptance
Includes 4 golfers and dinner with this package
Recognition as a Sponsor
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Sponsor recognition plaque
Goodie Bag Sponsor
$3,500
This package includes 4 Golfers
Sponsor logo will be on the Goodie Bag that each player receives upon check-in
Signage at registration
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Goodie Bag Sponsorship for next year
Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor logo will be on a sleeve of golf balls that each player receives upon check-in.
Signage at registration
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Golf Ball Sponsorship for next year
Table Sponsor
$3,500
• Table Sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• 10 reserved seats at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor the $5,000 cash prize putting contest (Prize Insurance Included in Sponsorship)
Signage at registration
Signage at the putting contest
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Putting Contest Sponsorship for next year
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor a Closest to the Pin contest (Range Finder Prize Included in Sponsorship)
Signage at registration
Signage at the closest to the Pin hole
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Closest to the Pin Sponsorship for next year
Long Drive Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor a Long Drive contest (Massage Gun Prize Included in Sponsorship)
Signage at registration
Signage at the Long Drive hole
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Long Drive Sponsorship for next year
Master's Hole-In-One Sponsor
$1,500
All golfers will have the opportunity to win a once in a lifetime experience to the Masters for two including airfare and lodging when they hit a Hole-In-One on your sponsored hole. (Prize insurance is included with sponsorship)
Signage at registration
Signage at the Masterâ€™s Hole
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Masters Hole-In-One Sponsorship for next year
Small Business Sponsor
$1,500
This package includes 4 Golfers
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
The ability to set up on the teebox with your own table and meet golfers face to face
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Golf Tee Sponsor
$1,250
Sponsor logo will be printed on the pack of tees that each player receives upon check-in
Signage at registration
One Hole Sign Sponsorship
Recognition as a Sponsor on the Website for 1 year
Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Opportunity to reserve Tee Pack Sponsorship for next year
Hole Sign Sponsor
$400
Sponsor Logo on Sign Prominently displayed at one of the Holes on the course
Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag
Sponsor recognition plaque
Full Page Journal Add
$300
Your support helps provide scholarships to outstanding graduating seniors, equipping them with the resources they need to excel in college and beyond.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, donors, and community partners for investing in the next generation of leaders. Together, we are making a lasting impact—one scholarship at a time.
Join us in celebrating excellence and creating pathways to success!
Half Page Journal Ad
$150
Your contributions make it possible for young leaders to achieve their dreams and thrive in higher education.
Thank you for supporting this vital mission!
