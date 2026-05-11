ETV Pro Bookings

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About this event
- Video resume – 1 video, between 30 secs and 2 mins filmed & edited
- 2-hour shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality audio, lighting, & video
- Vertical or horizontal image capture
- Clients are encouraged to come with prepared scripts/materials
- Five (5) reels (up to 90 sec each) – filmed & edited
- 2-hour shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality audio, lighting, & video
- Vertical or horizontal image capture
- Clients are encouraged to come with prepared scripts
- 1-2 min promotional video showcasing your business
- Filmed on location, or at ETV
- High-quality audio, lighting, & video
- Single-camera interview-style set up + B-Roll as needed
- Basic edit + two rounds of notes included
- Full event/seminar/class recording
- Recorded, or live-streamed*
- 2-4 camera setup for dynamic coverage
- Client supplied stills / graphics (logo, event flyer) can be included
- Filmed on location, or at ETV (*requires ethernet connectivity at the location)
- 2-hour lockout for shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality audio, lighting, & video
- Vertical or horizontal image capture
- Clients are encouraged to film portions of 3-5 songs, perfect for reels
- Clients can bring a variety of outfits, instruments, etc
- Clients can film using our camera, their camera, or their mobile device
- No pyrotechnics, open flames, explosives, fireworks, or similar materials allowed
- Appearances by any performances should include proper release forms
- 3-hour lockout for shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality audio, lighting, & video
- Clients can film using our camera, their camera, or their mobile device
- Use of green screen, white wall, our curtained backdrops, or your own backdrop
- Designed for filming various takes of 1 song from a variety of angles
- Clients can bring a variety of outfits, instruments, props, etc
- No pyrotechnics, open flames, explosives, fireworks, or similar materials allowed
- Appearances by any performances should include proper release forms
- 2-hour shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality LED lighting available
- Clients may use their own lighting as needed
- Tables, grip gear, and supplemental materials available
- Clients are encouraged to bring supplemental materials, as needed
(Ex. table cloths, fabric, props, products / samples, client logos, etc)
- No pyrotechnics, open flames, explosives, fireworks, or similar materials allowed
- 3-hour shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)
- High-quality LED lighting available
- Clients may use their own lighting as needed
- Chairs, grip gear, and supplemental materials available
- Clients are encouraged to bring supplemental materials, as needed
(Ex. fabric, props, products / samples, client logos, etc)
- No pyrotechnics, open flames, explosives, fireworks, or similar materials allowed
- Appearances by any on-camera talent should include proper release forms
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