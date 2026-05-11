ETV Pro Bookings

- 3-hour lockout for shoot at ETV (includes setup & breakdown)

- High-quality audio, lighting, & video

- Clients can film using our camera, their camera, or their mobile device

- Use of green screen, white wall, our curtained backdrops, or your own backdrop

- Designed for filming various takes of 1 song from a variety of angles

- Clients can bring a variety of outfits, instruments, props, etc

- No pyrotechnics, open flames, explosives, fireworks, or similar materials allowed

- Appearances by any performances should include proper release forms