EVA 2025-2026 End of Year Banquet

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About this event
Please RSVP for your athlete here :) The next page will ask for their name/names.
21 and over. Includes dinner, beer and wine, and dessert.
Siblings 13 and up are welcome to join us. Ticket includes dinner, soda, and dessert.
21 and over. Includes dinner, beer and wine, and dessert. Please have cash to the gym by 3/12 :)
Siblings 13 and up are welcome to join us. Ticket includes dinner, soda, and dessert. Please have cash to the gym by 3/12.
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