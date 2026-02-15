Eva Booster Club

Hosted by

Eva Booster Club

About this event

EVA 2025-2026 End of Year Banquet

115 S Elmwood Rd

Marlton, NJ 08053, USA

Athlete
Free

Please RSVP for your athlete here :) The next page will ask for their name/names.

Adult Ticket
$65

21 and over. Includes dinner, beer and wine, and dessert.

Sibling Ticket
$45

Siblings 13 and up are welcome to join us. Ticket includes dinner, soda, and dessert.

Adult CASH Ticket
Free

21 and over. Includes dinner, beer and wine, and dessert. Please have cash to the gym by 3/12 :)

Sibling CASH Ticket
Free

Siblings 13 and up are welcome to join us. Ticket includes dinner, soda, and dessert. Please have cash to the gym by 3/12.

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