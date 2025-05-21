Eva Sophia Project Silent Auction - July 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Experience a great seasonal opportunity to feed family and guests with Pork - The Other White Meat - a full hog from Eichner Family Farms along with processing by A&M Processing. Valued at $550.
Wonderful opportunity courtesy of Sun Country Airlines! A $500 travel destination voucher good for one year.
Host a party for your friends where the activity is creativity. Art by Andrea will provide materials and instruction - a crafty way to create memories. A $200 value.
Get a framed metal flag fabricated by Barth Custom metal cutting - a CNC metal cutting service. Valued at $355 And bring it home with a $20 Kwik Trip gift card.
1 hour of coach-led activities with festive party room reservation. Includes up to 12 guests but can add more. See the details. A $200 value! Also includes $25 Dairy Queen gift card for party treats.
Treat yourself and 3 companions (2 couples!) to a fun-filled evening of enriching eats and entertainment at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre! Provided by MN Independent Living Services and Welcome Neighbor. Valued at $400.
Capture the beauty in your life for a one-hour portrait session with a highly skilled artist. Located in Cologne Minnesota, Väter Photography has the creative talent to tell your unique story. Valued at $300.
Car wash kit courtesy of Frattallone's Hardware comes with $40 in Kwik Tip gift cards to gas up your clean vehicle and $25 Dairy Queen gift card to treat yourself on a hot day. Total value - $175.
Plan your dream trip to Hawaii! This package includes a weeklong stay for 2 from Sept 7 - 14 this year - 2025 - in a studio timeshare at Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas valued at $3255
What you need for an outdoor gathering. Package includes a picnic cooler, cutting board, and umbrella from MN Valley Electric Coop along with a gift certificate for a brat grilling package from Mackenthun's Fine Foods. Comes with $40 in Kwik Trip gift cards. Valued at $200.
Have a scrumptious dinner at Northside Grill in Norwood Young American and then be entertained at Emagine Theatre in Waconia. Comes with $20 in Kwik Trip gift cards so gas is paid for! Total value $125.
Great fishing gear from NYA Car Quest valued at $154. Comes with $20 Kwik Trip gift card to go fishing. And, for the animal and wildlife lover in you - Ducks Unlimited has donated this 1997 "Tenderfeet" print to our cause. Valued at $154. Total value
$324.
Gift basket from Lakeside Loft which has something for everyone. Bath and body, clothing, home decor, faith-based items, kitchen, furniture, indoor plants and jewelry. Valued at $200.
Enjoy something cool and delicious at Soulful Smoothies, get your $25 snack on at Dairy Queen, and fill up your ride or purchase some extras at Kwik Trip for $20. Then make sure your teeth stay healthy courtesy of Norwood Dental! Total value $155.
Bonnie Mohr Eat Cake wood art. Wine and Liquor Basket all from Kathy Eischen's Photography total value at $160 - plus a $25 DQ treat gift card!
Feel luxurious with spa and beauty gift baskets courtesy of Nice Shirt Company and Tanglez hair salon. Total value $224.
Enjoy having Frattalone's do some of the seasonal yard work! Mower / Blower services provided. Valued at $150. Also includes a $20 Kwik Trip gift card.
Gift certificate for 15 pounds of grass-fed beef provided by 6 Stix Cattle Company! Free of antibiotics, hormones and grain. Valued at $150.
Be prepared with your premium divot repair tools, tees, golf towels and glass while you sip a wake-up morning beverage from Logan Pass Coffee and snack on $50 worth of Patty's hand- crafted small batch popcorn during your rounds. Total value $295.
Enjoy a date night or relaxing evening starting at Winchester and Rye in Victoria, MN with a $50 gift certificate. Also includes a $20 Kwik Trip gift card for gas or other items to make your night special. Total value $70.
Handcrafted, stained cedar Adirondack style chair with a Freedom theme and unique detail. A $300 value. Courtesy of a private donor.
Create a beautiful ambiance with your Northwoods-themed metal fire pit ring from Sackett - Waconia. A $350 value.
Own a custom wood-crafted unique creation! Pick from laser-etched, engraved, personalized, and patterned items for your home or as a gift. Valued at $100.
Have fun with $300 in Scheel's gift cards courtesy of Dvorak Bros. Construction! Scheel's has tonnage of sporting goods, camping equipment, clothing galore. Make it an outing while you shop with a Ferris wheel ride or enjoy the unique aquarium.
Indulge in elegance with this wine-lover's dream package! Enjoy three hand-selected bottles of wine accompanied by a stylish winecooler perfect for keeping your favorites at just the right temperature. This bundle also includes wind accessories to elevate any evening- from corkscrew to stoppers, it's all here.
Thoughtfully curated by Linda and Randy, this set is perfect for a relaxing night in or a celebratory toast. Cheers! Valued at $100.
Brighten your space with Two Friends, a cheerful and heartwarming floral original art by artist Kathy Hamilton. Featuring two delicate white blooms set against a vibrant green background, this piece captures the simple beauty and bond between "friends" in nature. It's a lovely symbol of connection, growth, and harmony.
Bid on this high-quality print, beautifully framed and ready to hang. Valued at $325.
