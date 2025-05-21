Eva Sophia Project Silent Auction - July 2025

Indulge in elegance with this wine-lover's dream package! Enjoy three hand-selected bottles of wine accompanied by a stylish winecooler perfect for keeping your favorites at just the right temperature. This bundle also includes wind accessories to elevate any evening- from corkscrew to stoppers, it's all here.

Thoughtfully curated by Linda and Randy, this set is perfect for a relaxing night in or a celebratory toast. Cheers! Valued at $100.