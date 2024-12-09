Evanjafrica Clone 200 kid choices

In selecting a young student, we have two levels of on site education sponsorships: Primary School ($50), Secondary School Chose this if your child is a Primary School student.
Monthly Secondary School Student
$60
We have two tiers for on site education sponsorships: Primary School ($50), and Secondary. Chose this if your child is a Secondary level student.
Monthly College Student Scholarship
$100
In selecting a student, we have two levels of off site monthly education sponsorships:$100 or $168, depending on housing and training needs). Please select if your student is to receive the standard tier college scholarship
Monthly University, Trades, or Higher Premium Schools
$168
In selecting a College Scholarship student, we have two levels of off site monthly education sponsorships: If indicated, $168 is required if a student has selected an institution where additional resources are needed.
Annual Support of Evanjafrica. Use where most needed
$1,000
If supporting the overall ministry of Evanjafrica on an annual basis appeals to you, this selection may be a useful reminder tool. The prefilled date is Giving Tuesday of 2025. For a donation over $1,000 please go to our website's payment portal https://evanjafrica.org/support-donate/
