Evanjafrica Monthly Student Sponsorship Program

In selecting a young student, we have two levels of on site education sponsorships: Primary School ($50) and Secondary School ($60). Chose this membership if the child you have selected is in Primary School.
Monthly Secondary Age Student
$60
Renews monthly
This tier is for Secondary Students ($60). Chose this if your child is in Secondary School.
Monthly College or University Scholarship
$100
Renews monthly
In selecting a College Scholarship tier, we have two levels of monthly education scholarships:$100 or $168, depending on housing and material training needs. Please select here if you are choosing a student with the standard tier college scholarship.
Monthly University, Trades, or Higher Cost Scholarship
$168
Renews monthly
In selecting a College Scholarship student, we have two levels of off site monthly education sponsorships: A monthly $168 is required where a student has qualified and selected an institution where additional school resources are needed.
Monthly University, Trades, 50% of Higher Cost Scholarship
$84
Renews monthly
Choose this if you want to support 1/2 of monthly support needed for your College student.
Annual Support of Evanjafrica. Please Use where needed most
$1,000
Valid for one year
If supporting the overall ministry of Evanjafrica on an annual basis appeals to you, this editable selection may be helpful.
For a donation over $1,000 please follow this link: https://evanjafrica.org/support-donate/
Add a donation for Evanjafrica Inc
$
