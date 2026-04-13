Hosted by

Evansville Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

About this event

15th Annual Evansville Chamber Golf Outing

8501 N Cemetery Rd

Evansville, WI 53536, USA

Single Golfer - Non Member of Evansville Golf Club
$90

All Inclusive Package - Golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry

Single golfer - Evansville Golf Club Member
$65

All inclusive package, golf, green fees, cart, lunch a door prize entry

Foursome Non Members of the Evansville Golf Club
$360

All inclusive package for four, golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry

Foursome Evansville Golf Club MEMBERS
$260

All inclusive package for four, golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry

Hole SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE - Sponsor a hole with Foursome
$450

Sponsor a hole for your business with a foursome

Hole Sponsorship - No foursome (HOLE ONLY)
$100

Sponsor a hole for the Evansville Golf Outing

Signage on a designated hole

EVENT SPONSOR PACKAGE with Foursome
$650

Sponsor our event (banner on balcony with your business name/logo) includes foursome

Discount available for Evansville Golf Club Members

EVENT SPONSOR - no foursome
$300

Sponsor our event! Signage on the Patio with your business name/logo

No Foursome

LUNCH SPONSOR
$200

Sponsor the lunch for the event. Signage with your business/logo at the event - 2 available

BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR
$200

Your business name/logo signage attached to the beverage cart 2 available

Gift Basket Donation
Free

Gift Basket Donation for the gift basket raffle during the event. We welcome t-shirts, gift certificates, gift cards, gift baskets, logo merch, bottles of wine/alcohol for give aways

Drink Chip / Hole Prize SPONSOR
$200

Sponsor the drink chips/hole prizes

Your business name/logo displayed at event on drink chips/signage

TOURNAMENT PRIZE SPONSOR
$100

Who doesn't love prizes? Donate to our tournament prizes! Business name/logo on signage at event

Volunteer at our event!
Free

Volunteer for a few hours or all day! FREE LUNCH for volunteers!

Add a donation for Evansville Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

$

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