15th Annual Evansville Chamber Golf Outing

About this event
All Inclusive Package - Golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry
All inclusive package, golf, green fees, cart, lunch a door prize entry
All inclusive package for four, golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry
All inclusive package for four, golf, green fees, cart, lunch and door prize entry
Sponsor a hole for your business with a foursome
Sponsor a hole for the Evansville Golf Outing
Signage on a designated hole
Sponsor our event (banner on balcony with your business name/logo) includes foursome
Discount available for Evansville Golf Club Members
Sponsor our event! Signage on the Patio with your business name/logo
No Foursome
Sponsor the lunch for the event. Signage with your business/logo at the event - 2 available
Your business name/logo signage attached to the beverage cart 2 available
Gift Basket Donation for the gift basket raffle during the event. We welcome t-shirts, gift certificates, gift cards, gift baskets, logo merch, bottles of wine/alcohol for give aways
Sponsor the drink chips/hole prizes
Your business name/logo displayed at event on drink chips/signage
Who doesn't love prizes? Donate to our tournament prizes! Business name/logo on signage at event
Volunteer for a few hours or all day! FREE LUNCH for volunteers!
$
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