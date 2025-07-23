Evergreen Stories: 50 Years of Life, Laughter, and Learning

Hosted by
About this event
Free ticket for EVC students with ID card.
Tickets are general admission: come early for the best seats.
Thank you for supporting EVC Theatre with your ticket purchase!
Thank you for keeping theatre alive at Evergreen Valley College. Theater-Lover ticket holders have the opportunity for early seat selection!
Helps us purchase props for productions, like the Brock Purdy jersey or Montgomery's flight goggles. This support level gets you 4 tickets, early seat selection and sweet treats and beverages waiting for you when you arrive at the theater!
$300 can put a cast into costumes that fit their characters. This support level secures up to 6 tickets, early seat selection, and sweet treats and beverages waiting for your party at the theater. You will also receive a personalized welcome video from a cast member to get your group pumped for the experience.
$600 covers performance rights for an EVC Production. This also helps support scripts for the cast and stage manager. This support level secures up to 8 tickets, early seat selection, and sweet treats and beverages waiting for your party at the theater. You will also receive a personalized welcome video from a cast member to get your group pumped for the experience.
