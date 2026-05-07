Purchase one full digital ad and support the event and showcase your business, organization, family, or personal message in our digital souvenir journal celebrating Eve at the Harbor.

To ensure excellent quality, submit camera-ready ads that are original and clear.

Ads must be high resolution in either .jpg, .png, or .pdf. Files must be at least 300dpi.

Ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, September 30, 2026.



