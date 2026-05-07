Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Your ticket includes:
Check-In: 5:30 PM
Boarding Begins: 6:10 PM
Cruise Departure: 6:30 PM
Limited to 135 guests. Online ticket sales only.
Become a Harbor Lights Sponsor to support our Signature Fundraising Event. Sponsorship Benefits Include:
Purchase one full digital ad and support the event and showcase your business, organization, family, or personal message in our digital souvenir journal celebrating Eve at the Harbor.
To ensure excellent quality, submit camera-ready ads that are original and clear.
Ads must be high resolution in either .jpg, .png, or .pdf. Files must be at least 300dpi.
Ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
Patron listings are a simple and meaningful way to support Eve at the Harbor. Your name, family name, or business name will be included in the supporter section of the online souvenir journal.
Patron submissions can be submitted at checkout. We will only print what is received and exactly how it is received. Please ensure submissions are spelled correctly.
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes while supporting Eve at the Harbor! Each ticket gives you one entry into the Harbor Raffle drawing. Prizes feature gift cards and in-kind gifts to shopping, dining, and entertainment located in and near The Harbor Rockwall.
Winners will be announced after the event. Thank you for your support and good luck!
Select this option to join the no-cost waitlist for an opportunity to purchase transferred or resale tickets should they become available prior to the event. Please indicate number of tickets needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!