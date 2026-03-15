Eve Center Shop

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Share the hope with others. Shirts are women's cut size S-XXL
This recovery Workbook for healing from Sexual Abuse will walk you through understanding the trauma, the impact, and the steps toward healing.
God's Masterpiece T in sizes S-XXL
Our GOLD recovery book you will help you process GRIEF helping you to gain wisdom and acceptance, hope and transformation through Jesus Christ.
Our Basic Training Manual will enrich your life and empower you to use your spiritual gifts in serving others. You will learn how to listen well, set healthy boundaries, have healthy relationships, tap into the power of pray & forgiveness, unpack grief and distorted images of God.
A day to day guided workbook to help you treasure and memorize the Word of God... which will help ease anxiety and heal from trauma.
Eve Center Coaster.
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