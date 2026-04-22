Evening at the Ivinsons'

About this event
Enjoy the full program with full access
For two tickets-enjoy the full program with full access
Tier 1 Sponsor Level--seating for 4 guests. Name recognition on the Mansion's social media page, digital recognition at the event and acknowledgement in the written program.
Tier 2 Sponsor Level--All benefits of tier 1--6 tickets and preferred seating, table sign at the event, and recognition in the Newsletter.
Tier 3 Sponsor Level--All benefits from Tier 1 and Tier 2---8 tickets and preferred seating, specialty gift basket, and logo placed as a sponsor on all museum social pages.
$
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