Laramie Plains Museum Association

Hosted by

Laramie Plains Museum Association

About this event

Evening at the Ivinsons'

603 E University Ave

Laramie, WY 82072, USA

Individual
$75

Enjoy the full program with full access

Couple
$125

For two tickets-enjoy the full program with full access

Bronzer-Sponsor
$400

Tier 1 Sponsor Level--seating for 4 guests. Name recognition on the Mansion's social media page, digital recognition at the event and acknowledgement in the written program.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Tier 2 Sponsor Level--All benefits of tier 1--6 tickets and preferred seating, table sign at the event, and recognition in the Newsletter.

Golden Sponsor
$1,500

Tier 3 Sponsor Level--All benefits from Tier 1 and Tier 2---8 tickets and preferred seating, specialty gift basket, and logo placed as a sponsor on all museum social pages.

Add a donation for Laramie Plains Museum Association

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