Evening in Paris 2026

The Grand Manor

1450 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Evening In Paris Ticket
$85

Individual Ticket includes appetizers, cash bar, dinner, dancing to Phoenix silent auction, live auction, and an opportunity to contribute to Green Gables Building Fund.
Attire Formal/Semi-Formal

Evening In Paris Table of 8 Ticket
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 Ticket includes designated table, appetizers, cash bar, dinner, dancing to Phoenix, Silent Auction, Live Auction, and an opportunity to contribute to Green Gables Building Fund. Attire Formal/Semi-Formal

Evening in Paris Table of 10 Ticket
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 Ticket includes designated table, appetizers, cash bar, dinner, dancing to Phoenix, Silent Auction, Live Auction and an opportunity to contribute to Green Gables Building Fund. Attire Formal/Semi Formal

Add a donation for Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc

$

