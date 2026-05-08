Lakewood Parents Club

Hosted by

Lakewood Parents Club

About this event

Evening in the Vines 2026

19531 North Bruella Rd

Acampo, CA 95220, USA

General Admission Ticket
$35

Includes a chicken dinner, salad*, focaccia bread*, and choice of meat pasta ravioli or Alfredo cheese ravioli**

*vegan

** vegetarian

Children's Dinner Ticket
$20

Includes a chicken dinner, salad*, focaccia bread*, and choice of meat pasta ravioli or Alfredo cheese ravioli**

*vegan

**vegetarian

Ticket for VIP Reserved table (for 8)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*ONLY 10 AVAILABLE* Table for 8 adults (children are welcome, but not included in the group of 8) near the front, near the band stage. Includes dinner for 8 adults and two bottles of wine.

Auction Payment
Pay what you can

Please use this ticket to pay for your silent or live auction item that you won.

Add a donation for Lakewood Parents Club

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