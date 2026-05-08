Evening in the Vines 2026

About this event
Acampo, CA 95220, USA
Includes a chicken dinner, salad*, focaccia bread*, and choice of meat pasta ravioli or Alfredo cheese ravioli**
*vegan
** vegetarian
Includes a chicken dinner, salad*, focaccia bread*, and choice of meat pasta ravioli or Alfredo cheese ravioli**
*vegan
**vegetarian
*ONLY 10 AVAILABLE* Table for 8 adults (children are welcome, but not included in the group of 8) near the front, near the band stage. Includes dinner for 8 adults and two bottles of wine.
Please use this ticket to pay for your silent or live auction item that you won.
$
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