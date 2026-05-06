Evening in the Vines Silent Auction 2026

For smoother skin and a clearer, more youthful look, the Vampire Facial involves withdrawing a patient’s own blood and processing it to isolate growth factor dense platelet–rich plasma, also known as PRP. This PRP is spread over the face, which is then micro-needled into the target facial areas with our FDA approved SkinPen device. This activates collagen and elastin rejuvenating the skin. Dr. Ruby Gill is officially licensed and trained to do the Vampire Facial directly from it’s founder, Dr. Charles Runels. ($800 Value)



The Gill Aesthetic Institute is pleased to offer patients in-depth skin analysis with VISIA, an advanced imaging system that provides you with a comprehensive understanding of your skin. Evaluation is quick and easy with VISIA’s multi-point positioning system. We will capture images from both the front and sides of your face so the system will have a broad area to analyze.



A combination of UV Lighting, cross-polarization, and IntelliFlash® is used to measure the surface and subsurface conditions of your skin. These settings are particularly effective in analyzing damage that may not yet have appeared at the surface of the skin, including:

• Sun damage

• Spider veins

• Hyperpigmentation

• Rosacea

• Acne

Additionally, the system will analyze wrinkles, skin texture, pore size, and skin blemishes.

A custom report will be created detailing your skin analysis and recommended facial rejuvenation treatment. Using this data, we will be able to more effectively target our skincare recommendations for professional treatments and at-home products. ($200 Value).



Must be used within 1 year of event date.



$1,000 value