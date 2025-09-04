Hosted by
A monthly gathering where members come together to enjoy fellowship, hear from engaging guest speakers, and stay informed about club projects and community initiatives. Held in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, the evening meeting is a great opportunity to connect, share ideas, and make a positive impact—one meal at a time.
Happy Bucks is a fun Rotary tradition where members share good news, personal milestones, or moments of gratitude by donating a small amount of money—usually with a smile! Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a family event, or just feeling thankful, Happy Bucks is a great way to spread positivity while supporting the club’s charitable efforts.
