Evening of Chocolate and Wine

Hosted by
Our Scouts and Sidekicks enjoy spending time together doing various activities! We provide these baskets as ice breakers and ways to engage with each other!
Includes 8 tickets, 20 raffle tickets, prominent seating, logo at event and on social media
Includes 4 tickets, 10 raffle tickets, prominent seating, logo at event and on social media
Includes 2 tickets, 10 Raffle tickets; logo at event and on social media
Includes logo at event and on social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!