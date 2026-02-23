Evening of Dance - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
One family ticket good for up to 2 adults and all BESD children in the household.
Professional photos from Rosewood Acres with 2 poses and digital rights. Limited Pre-Sale.
Walk ups on day of possible, but will be limited based on availability. Price for walk ups will be $20.
One glowing star necklace picked up at the event
One random colored bandana with Tiger Paw print picked up at the event
One corsage (white silk rose)
One boutonniere (white silk rose)
One family ticket good for up to 2 adults and all BESD children in the household.
One glowing star necklace.
One random colored bandana with Tiger Paw print
One Corsage (white silk rose)
One boutonniere (white silk rose)
This option is only available based on availability outside of the pre-sale shoots. Only purchase this if instructed to do so by a member of the PTA or Rosewood Acres.
Professional photos from Rosewood Acres with 2 poses and digital rights. Limited Pre-Sale.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!