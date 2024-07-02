Evening of Dance 2/7/24

19705 E Germann Rd

Queen Creek, AZ 85142, USA

Group Class and Practice Party
$20
Per Person; option 1- Waltz and Salsa, option 2 - Rumba and Hustle/CW Swing
Personal Lesson
$50
For 1-2 persons, have an individualized lesson from one of our amazing dancers catered to your needs
Practice Party only
$10
Per Person
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing