Hosted by

The Well Outreach Center

About this event

Evening of Hope 2026

12717 14th St

Yucaipa, CA 92399, USA

Individual Tickets
$60

Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner, an inspiring program, and heartfelt stories from participants whose lives have been touched and blessed through TWOC’s services.

Table Group For Eight
$420
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy an evening with family and friends over a delicious BBQ dinner, an inspiring program, and heartfelt stories from participants whose lives have been touched and blessed through TWOC’s services.

Bring a friend who has never been to an evening of hope
$100

Celebrate an Evening of Hope by sharing hope with a friend that has never attended an Evening of Hope! .

Sponsorship Tickets
Free

Thank you for your sponsorship

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