Evening of Hope 2026

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About this event
Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner, an inspiring program, and heartfelt stories from participants whose lives have been touched and blessed through TWOC’s services.
Enjoy an evening with family and friends over a delicious BBQ dinner, an inspiring program, and heartfelt stories from participants whose lives have been touched and blessed through TWOC’s services.
Celebrate an Evening of Hope by sharing hope with a friend that has never attended an Evening of Hope! .
Thank you for your sponsorship
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