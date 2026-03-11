Children's Museum Tucson

Hosted by

Children's Museum Tucson

About this event

Evening of Play 2026

200 S 6th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Summer Sale Ticket Package
$250
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free-form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

Speakeasy Add On
$50

Speakeasy tickets will grant access to an intimate gathering at our secret location, only accessible by Speakeasy ticket holders. This add-on experience to Evening of Play will feature luxurious food and beverage tastings and live music.

Six Pack!
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Save $50 per ticket!


Includes 6 tickets to the event. All tickets include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free-form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

Four Pack!
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save $50 per ticket!


Includes 4 tickets to the event. All tickets include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free-form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

EOP Ticket
$175

Ticket include admission to the event, unlimited food & beverages. Evening of Play is a free-form event that encourages guests to roam the museum and "choose their own adventure", seats are not assigned.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!