ETSS Tewahedo Social Services

2025 Evening of Promise Sponsorship Opportunities

350 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Three (3) tables of 8 with premium seating (24 guests total) Logo integrated into the Gala logo as the Title Sponsor (exclusive) Logo featured in all event-related email communications Logo displayed in a looping slideshow throughout the evening Name announced during the official event program Logo placement on the event webpage Name included in the press release distributed to local print, TV, and radio media outlets Customized social media toolkit and promotional assets provided by ETSS
Vision Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Two (2) tables of 8 with premium seating (16 guests total) Name featured in all event-related email communications Logo displayed in the event slideshow throughout the evening Logo included in the digital event program Name recognized during the event program Logo placement on the official Gala event webpage Name included in the press release distributed to local print, TV, and radio outlets Social media toolkit and branded digital assets provided by ETSS
Culture Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: One (1) table of 8 with premium seating Logo displayed in the event slideshow throughout the evening Logo included in the digital event program Name recognized during the event program Name featured in post-event thank-you email communications Logo placement on the official Gala event webpage Name included in the press release sent to local print, TV, and radio media outlets Social media toolkit and digital promotional assets provided by ETSS
Hope Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: One (1) table of 8 with premium seating Logo displayed in the event slideshow throughout the evening Logo included in the digital event program Name featured in post-event thank-you email communications Logo placement on the official Gala event webpage Name included in the press release sent to local print, TV, and radio outlets Social media toolkit and branded digital assets provided by ETSS
Unity Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: One (1) table of 8 with premium seating Logo displayed in the event slideshow throughout the evening Logo included in the digital event program Logo placement on the official Gala event webpage Social media toolkit and promotional assets provided by ETSS
Community Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship Includes: 2 Tickets Logo displayed in the event slideshow throughout the evening
