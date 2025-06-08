Evening Puppy Yoga @ Bark ‘n Brews 🐾♥️

35 Smith St

Nanuet, NY 10954, USA

General admission
$25
Join us for Puppy Yoga at Bark ‘n Brew, the newest hotspot in Rockland! Starting at 5:45 PM, kick off your weekend with a relaxing evening yoga class, surrounded by our playful Tootsie litter. Afterward, unwind with a refreshing drink and delicious food, or enjoy some lively musical bingo! Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat and your sense of humor for a fun-filled evening with your furry friends!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing