Evening Under The Stars

470 W Metzler Rd

Ephrata, PA 17522, USA

Single Ticket
$25

Single Seating

  • Seating for 1 guest (Unassigned seating. Seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and may be random)
  • Refreshments
  • Appetizers, soups, and desserts curated by our featured chef
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Full participation in all auction activities

Please note: This is an adults-only event. We kindly ask that children not attend the auction.

Couple's Choice
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Couple Seating (2 Guests)

  • Reserved seating for 2 guests (Reserved seating ensures you and your companions are seated together)
  • Refreshments
  • Appetizers, soups, and desserts curated by our featured chef
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Full participation in all auction activities

Please note: This is an adults-only event. We kindly ask that children not attend the auction.

Half Table Purchase
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Half Table (4 Guests)

  • Reserved seating for 4 guests (Reserved seating ensures you and your companions are seated together)
  • Refreshments
  • Appetizers, soups, and desserts curated by our featured chef
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Full participation in all auction activities

Please note: This is an adults-only event. We kindly ask that children not attend the auction.

Table Purchase
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Full Table (8 Guests)

  • Reserved seating for 8 guests (Reserved seating ensures you and your companions are seated together)
  • Refreshments
  • Appetizers, soups, and desserts curated by our featured chef
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Full participation in all auction activities

Please note: This is an adults-only event. We kindly ask that children not attend the auction.

Sponsorship Package
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table + Sponsorship (8 Guests)

  • Reserved seating for 8 guests (Reserved seating ensures you and your companions are seated together)
  • Refreshments
  • Appetizers, soups, and desserts curated by our featured chef
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Full participation in all auction activities

Marketing Benefits

  • Your promotional video played during the auction
  • Opportunity to display your banner at the venue
  • Your brochures or flyers placed on a designated display table at the event
  • Acknowledgement of your sponsorship on our website and social media

For more details email: [email protected]


Please note: This is an adults-only event. We kindly ask that children not attend the auction.

