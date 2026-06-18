Habibi Center USA

Hosted by

Habibi Center USA

About this event

Evening Under The Stars Auction

124 E Main St

Ephrata, PA 17522, USA

General Admission
$25
Available until Oct 15

Reserve your seat at Evening Under the Stars and save $5 when you purchase before October 14. Tickets increase to $30 per person after October 14.

8 Person Table Purchase
$200
Available until Oct 15

Reserve your table before November 14 and save $40. Table reservations increase to $240 after October 14.

Sponsorship Package
$450

This sponsorship package includes:

• Reserved table for up to 8 guests
• Logo inclusion on the Habibi Center website event page
• Recognition in the event program
• Special acknowledgment by the MC during the event
• Recognition on event presentation slides
• Dedicated social media recognition post with tagging (where applicable)

Add a donation for Habibi Center USA

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