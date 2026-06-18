Evening Under The Stars Auction

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About this event
Reserve your seat at Evening Under the Stars and save $5 when you purchase before October 14. Tickets increase to $30 per person after October 14.
Reserve your table before November 14 and save $40. Table reservations increase to $240 after October 14.
This sponsorship package includes:
• Reserved table for up to 8 guests
• Logo inclusion on the Habibi Center website event page
• Recognition in the event program
• Special acknowledgment by the MC during the event
• Recognition on event presentation slides
• Dedicated social media recognition post with tagging (where applicable)
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