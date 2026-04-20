Hosted by

Friend For Life A Cancer Support Network Inc

About this event

Evening with Friends 2026

9000 Limehouse Ln

Louisville, KY 40220, USA

VIP Hour and Dinner Admission
$150

This ticket gives you access to a VIP Hour complete with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a selection of special silent auction items only available to VIP attendees. Following the VIP hour you will enjoy a catered buffet featuring fried chicken, prime rib of beef, and premium side dishes, a salad, and dessert.

Dinner Admission
$125

This ticket provides you with a catered buffet featuring fried chicken, prime rib of beef, and premium side dishes, a salad, and dessert.

Add a donation for Friend For Life A Cancer Support Network Inc

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