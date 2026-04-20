Evening with Friends 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket gives you access to a VIP Hour complete with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a selection of special silent auction items only available to VIP attendees. Following the VIP hour you will enjoy a catered buffet featuring fried chicken, prime rib of beef, and premium side dishes, a salad, and dessert.
This ticket provides you with a catered buffet featuring fried chicken, prime rib of beef, and premium side dishes, a salad, and dessert.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!