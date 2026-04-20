Evening with Friends 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Oxmoor Country Club Ballroom night of the event
Starting bid
From cheeses and crackers to nuts, spicy salsa, and a bit of chocolate, everyone is sure to find a favorite treat to devour. Petite includes tortilla chips, roasted salsa, white chocolate pretzels, mixed nuts, and chocolate almond bark. Medium includes tortilla chips, roasted salsa, white chocolate pretzels, mixed nuts, chocolate almond bark, salami, farmhouse cheese, and rosemary crisps. Large includes tortilla chips, roasted salsa, white chocolate pretzels, mixed nuts, chocolate almond bark, salami, farmhouse cheese, rosemary crisps, milk chocolate pretzels, apricot jam, pistachios, shortbread cookies, artichoke lemon pesto, and cinnamon toffee popcorn. Each size arrives gift wrapped in a hand crafted wood crate with ribbon.
Starting bid
The team will love sharing these perfectly portioned snacks! Thoughtfully hand curated to satisfy all, sweet, savory, and hearty treats have been scaled into sizes for nearly any team. Petite includes white chocolate pretzels, gummy bears, jumbo corn nuts, milk chocolate pretzels, mixed nuts, and churro pretzels. Medium also includes chocolate covered almonds, jelly beans, lemon drops, Swedish fish, Aussie red licorice, chocolate covered cinnamon bears, and chocolate covered malt balls. Large also includes white chocolate covered gummy bears, pistachios, and chocolate covered toffee while also including an additional serving of white chocolate covered pretzels, gummy bears, jelly beans, milk chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate covered cinnamon bears. Each size arrives gift wrapped in a hand crafted wood crate with ribbon. In the warmest weather, we will substitute any “meltables” with items of equal or greater value (and taste!).
Starting bid
Comfy and classic, our Buffalo Plaid Flannel Pajamas are guaranteed to be his new favorite sleep and leisure wear. Woven of 100% cotton, flannel pajamas have a long sleeve button front shirt and elastic drawstring waistband pants. Available in men’s sizes small, medium, large, and extra large, pajamas arrive gift wrapped in a hand crafted wood crate with ribbon.
Starting bid
A gift bursting with color and texture, our Greener Pastures Wreath is crafted of faux botanicals in hues of white, pink, and purple with verdant green tendrils and leaves. Greener Pastures Wreath measures approximately 19" in diameter and arrives adorned with a fluffy signature Olive & Cocoa® satin bow.
Starting bid
I am attempting to add this as a silent auction item to see if it will let me hide it or if I have to enter these type tickets in another location within campaigns.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!