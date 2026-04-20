Evening with Friends 2026 Silent Auction

The team will love sharing these perfectly portioned snacks! Thoughtfully hand curated to satisfy all, sweet, savory, and hearty treats have been scaled into sizes for nearly any team. Petite includes white chocolate pretzels, gummy bears, jumbo corn nuts, milk chocolate pretzels, mixed nuts, and churro pretzels. Medium also includes chocolate covered almonds, jelly beans, lemon drops, Swedish fish, Aussie red licorice, chocolate covered cinnamon bears, and chocolate covered malt balls. Large also includes white chocolate covered gummy bears, pistachios, and chocolate covered toffee while also including an additional serving of white chocolate covered pretzels, gummy bears, jelly beans, milk chocolate covered pretzels, and chocolate covered cinnamon bears. Each size arrives gift wrapped in a hand crafted wood crate with ribbon. In the warmest weather, we will substitute any “meltables” with items of equal or greater value (and taste!).