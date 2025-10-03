An Evening with Life Challenge Nepal

Hosted by
About this event
Individual admission with dinner.
💳 Pay with Credit Card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.
Seating for 8 guests with dinner.
💳 Pay with Credit Card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.
Individual admission with dinner. Enter code 2025 at checkout.
💳 Send payment to [email protected] (Zelle) or @LifeChallenge-International (Venmo). Please include your name and "Life Challenge Banquet – Atlanta" in the memo.
Seating for 8 guests with dinner. Enter code 2025 at checkout.
💳 Send payment to [email protected] (Zelle) or @LifeChallenge-International (Venmo). Please include your name and "Life Challenge Banquet – Atlanta" in the memo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!