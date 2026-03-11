LCP DIGITAL ADVERTISING & SPONSORSHIP FORM

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Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.
Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.
Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.
Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.
Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.
As the Crown Sponsor, your brand receives top‑tier visibility throughout the event and across all promotional platforms. Your company will be prominently featured on event signage, digital communications, and the Souvenir Journal, reinforcing your commitment to education, equity, and community advancement. This level places your organization at the forefront of an elegant, high‑impact gathering attended by more than 200 college‑educated Black professionals, civic leaders, and community influencers.
As the Spotlight Sponsor, your company will be acknowledged from the stage by our Mistress of Ceremonies, Chicago radio personality Beyoncé Fox. Your logo will appear on podium signage alongside Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S., ensuring repeated visibility throughout the program. This sponsorship aligns your brand with the voice and energy that guides the event, offering memorable exposure to an engaged, diverse audience.
As the Legacy Sponsor, your company’s name will appear on each award box presented to distinguished community leaders. Your organization will be recognized during the awards segment as honorees receive the prestigious Hats & Heels Award. This sponsorship highlights your support for individuals who are shaping the future of Lake County through service, advocacy, and leadership.
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