Hosted by

Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S. Incorporated

About this event

LCP DIGITAL ADVERTISING & SPONSORSHIP FORM

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$100

Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$65

Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.

Quarter Page item
Quarter Page
$50

Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.

Eighth Page Ad item
Eighth Page Ad
$35

Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.

Patronage Name Listing item
Patronage Name Listing
$25

Display your company’s offerings in a custom camera-ready advertisement to be placed on the Hats & Heels Brunch Souvenir Journal. Each event guest can access the journal via QR on the day of the event. Additionally, LCP website visitors can access the journal immediately following the event giving you broader exposure to the community at large.

Crown Sponsor item
Crown Sponsor
$5,000

As the Crown Sponsor, your brand receives top‑tier visibility throughout the event and across all promotional platforms. Your company will be prominently featured on event signage, digital communications, and the Souvenir Journal, reinforcing your commitment to education, equity, and community advancement. This level places your organization at the forefront of an elegant, high‑impact gathering attended by more than 200 college‑educated Black professionals, civic leaders, and community influencers.

Spotlight Sponsor item
Spotlight Sponsor
$3,500

As the Spotlight Sponsor, your company will be acknowledged from the stage by our Mistress of Ceremonies, Chicago radio personality Beyoncé Fox. Your logo will appear on podium signage alongside Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S., ensuring repeated visibility throughout the program. This sponsorship aligns your brand with the voice and energy that guides the event, offering memorable exposure to an engaged, diverse audience.

Legacy Sponsor item
Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

As the Legacy Sponsor, your company’s name will appear on each award box presented to distinguished community leaders. Your organization will be recognized during the awards segment as honorees receive the prestigious Hats & Heels Award. This sponsorship highlights your support for individuals who are shaping the future of Lake County through service, advocacy, and leadership.

Add a donation for Lake County P.E.A.R.L.S. Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!