LCP DIGITAL ADVERTISING & SPONSORSHIP FORM

As the Crown Sponsor, your brand receives top‑tier visibility throughout the event and across all promotional platforms. Your company will be prominently featured on event signage, digital communications, and the Souvenir Journal, reinforcing your commitment to education, equity, and community advancement. This level places your organization at the forefront of an elegant, high‑impact gathering attended by more than 200 college‑educated Black professionals, civic leaders, and community influencers.