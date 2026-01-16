Girl Scout Council Of Colonial Coast

EVENT DAY

2026 Active Jogger PANT
$25

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

Logo on both side pockets

Peached soft hand feel

Adjustable waist drawstring with elastic band

Side pockets with zip closures

4-way Strech

90% poly 10% spandex         Regular fit

Sm: 28 inseam

2026 Active Matching Jogger JACKET
$30

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

logo on left chest pocket

Peached soft hand feel

Side pockets with zip closures

4-way Strech

90% poly 10% spandex            

S=4-6, M-8-10, LG-12-14, XL: 16-18, XXL-20

2026 Straight leg jogger
$20
2026 Tech Shirt
$25

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

Logo on left chest pocket & center back

Lightweight wicking

Thumbholes

Side left zippered pocket

90% poly 10% spandex        

S=4-6, M-8-10, LG-12-14, XL: 16-18, XXL: 20-22

2026 Softshell Jacket BLACK SMALL
$40

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

Logo on left chest pocket

ONLY BLACK

Pic of green to show details

Soft Fleece lining

With hood & Full Zip

96% poly 4% spandex        

S=4-6, M-8-10, LG-12-14,  XL: 16-18, XXL: 20-22

2026 LIGHTWEIGHT Moisture Wicking Jacket Black
$35

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

Logo on left chest pocket

 LIGHTWEIGHT

Athletic Fit       Moisture wicking fabric

Full zip with high mock neck

4 way stretch   2 slide slip pockets

Year round w mock neck

84% poly 16% spandex        

S=4-6, M-8-10, LG-12-14, XL: 16-18

2026 WorkOut Towel (LARGE) ***READ DESCRIPTION !!
2026 WorkOut Towel (LARGE) ***READ DESCRIPTION !!
$10

This IS the FINISHER GIFT for THIS YEAR's 5K finishers. -If you are a 5k registrant-only purchase if you want additional

LARGE 12h x 45w Cotton Terry Loop

2026 Cookie Classic Neck Gaitor/Buff ***READ DESCRIPTION
2026 Cookie Classic Neck Gaitor/Buff ***READ DESCRIPTION item
2026 Cookie Classic Neck Gaitor/Buff ***READ DESCRIPTION
$7

**this IS the FINISHER GIFT for THIS YEAR's 10K finishers. -If you are a 10k registrant-only purchase if you want additional Keep your head or neck warm- or use as a headband or ponytail holder

LIMITED!! 2025 Cookie Classic Socks L/XL
LIMITED!! 2025 Cookie Classic Socks L/XL
$7

*ONLY AVAIL PRE-EVENT

L/XL: Fits sizes W8 and up, M 6 and up
Embrodiered white ankle socks
Pre-shrunk Athletic Sock

Previous Years Shirts-NOT TANK
$2
crocs set
$1.50
Patch Magnet (cookie or hot chocolate)
$2
straw topper
$4
Brooks running hat
$30
previous medals
$5
previous race pins
$1
LARGE Circle Fridge Magnet
$3
Plaid purse
$30
grey sling purse
$20
Fashon purse-blk
$20
square purse
$15
Previous Yr Patches
$1
ECO reuseable bags
$2
Previous Yr TANK TOP
$6
PICK UP AT PACKET PICK-up On 1/16/26 or EVENT DAY 1/17/26
PICK UP AT PACKET PICK-up On 1/16/26 or EVENT DAY 1/17/26
Free

You will pick up YOUR ORDER at SWAG -PRE-PURCHASE Table at Packet Pick up on 1/16/26 at MT Trashmore YMCA, VA Beach (btwn 4:45-7:45pm) OR AT EVENT on 1/17/26 **orders failed to be picked up: Custoer to be contacted by 8pm on 1/17/26 -shipping to be paid by customer within 1wk of 1/17/26 or forfietted.

ORDER Shipped to Customer
ORDER Shipped to Customer
$12

Packaging Fee: (mailed to you)- If you cannot pick up a ---This is a FLAT FEE for items under 8lbs --Customer will be contacted for additional mailing fees if over 8lbs
***if you have questions, you may reach out to us at [email protected] -to get up to date shipping rates for your order --- OR for us to provide you with package weight and box/envelope measurements for you to send us a PRE-PAID shipping label

