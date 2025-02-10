Kayden and Ryder Maupin Memorial Banquet

9107 W McMillan Rd

Nampa, ID 83687

Event entry and dinner ticket for one person
$50
Menu: Rotisserie Chicken, Chicken Pasta or Spicy Chicken Pasta served with Caesar Salad Greek Salad Pita Bread and Dip *Drinks sold separately via cash or credit/debit card purchase at the bar on the day of the event*
1 Raffle Ticket
$5
5 Raffle Tickets
$20
10 Raffle Tickets
$40
Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of with cash, Zelle or Venmo another Zeffy link.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing