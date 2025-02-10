Kayden and Ryder Maupin Memorial Banquet

Menu: Rotisserie Chicken, Chicken Pasta or Spicy Chicken Pasta served with Caesar Salad Greek Salad Pita Bread and Dip *Drinks sold separately via cash or credit/debit card purchase at the bar on the day of the event*

Menu: Rotisserie Chicken, Chicken Pasta or Spicy Chicken Pasta served with Caesar Salad Greek Salad Pita Bread and Dip *Drinks sold separately via cash or credit/debit card purchase at the bar on the day of the event*

seeMoreDetailsMobile