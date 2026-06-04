Event Exhibitor - NYCPS 2026 Summer Social

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About this event
Full Exhibitor Fee is $1000
Fee includes:
-Logo included on the registration page and email invitations to 4,500+
-Attendance for 2 representatives
-One small exhibitor table
*Exhibitors bringing handouts/materials are encouraged to bring paperweights or similar for any rooftop or boat events.
Full Exhibitor Fee is $1000
Fee includes:
-Logo included on the registration page and email invitations to 4,500+
-Attendance for 2 representatives
-One small exhibitor table
*Exhibitors bringing handouts/materials are encouraged to bring paperweights or similar for any rooftop or boat events.
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