New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

Hosted by

New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

About this event

Event Exhibitor - NYCPS 2026 Summer Social

45 W 35th St

New York, NY 10001, USA

Event Exhibitor - $1000 Payment 1
$500

Full Exhibitor Fee is $1000

Fee includes:

-Logo included on the registration page and email invitations to 4,500+

-Attendance for 2 representatives

-One small exhibitor table


*Exhibitors bringing handouts/materials are encouraged to bring paperweights or similar for any rooftop or boat events.

Event Exhibitor - $1000 Payment 2
$500

Full Exhibitor Fee is $1000

Fee includes:

-Logo included on the registration page and email invitations to 4,500+

-Attendance for 2 representatives

-One small exhibitor table


*Exhibitors bringing handouts/materials are encouraged to bring paperweights or similar for any rooftop or boat events.

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