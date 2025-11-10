Special Event Payment

NCNW North Ohio Life Members Guild (NOLMG)





2026 Karamu Theatre Party





JUBUILEE





Venue: Jelliffe Theatre





SYNOPSIS: Not long after Emancipation and the end of the Civil War, the historic Fisk Jubilee Singers came together and changed music forever. Telling the story of the ensemble's early members, this opera—which includes over 40 African American spirituals—follows them on their first tours, raising funds for the fledgling Fisk University and spreading their music around the world. From threats of violence to a pivotal performance for Queen Victoria, the singers share their personal histories through powerful vignettes full of humor, heartbreak, and hope.