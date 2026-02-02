Event Program Ad & Sponsorship

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2 lines, 65 characters per line
Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved table for 10 guests and one complimentary drink per guest.
Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved seating for 6 guests and one complimentary drink per guest.
Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved seating for 4 guests and one complimentary drink per guest
Full page program ad, recognition throughout the event, reserved seating for 2 guests and one complimentary drink ticket per guest.
Piano Wars! is donating all tips to ABWA & Lions. Support these non-profits by pledging to match the tips. Last year's total was $2500.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!