Selfridge Chesterfield Lions

Hosted by

Selfridge Chesterfield Lions

About this event

Event Program Ad & Sponsorship

Full Page Program Ad
$100
1/2 Page Program Ad
$50
1/4 Page Program Ad
$35
1/8 Page Program Ad (business card size)
$25
Patron Ad
$10

2 lines, 65 characters per line

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved table for 10 guests and one complimentary drink per guest.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved seating for 6 guests and one complimentary drink per guest.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Full page program ad, recognition throughout event, reserved seating for 4 guests and one complimentary drink per guest

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Full page program ad, recognition throughout the event, reserved seating for 2 guests and one complimentary drink ticket per guest.

Tip Jar Matching
$2,500

Piano Wars! is donating all tips to ABWA & Lions. Support these non-profits by pledging to match the tips. Last year's total was $2500.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!