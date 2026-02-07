Southshore Sober Club

Hosted by

Southshore Sober Club

About this event

Event Registration

1900 Clubhouse Dr

Sun City Center, FL 33573, USA

EARLY BIRD - Tables of 8
$325
Available until Jul 15

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

EARLY BIRD TABLE OF 8. Tickets include dinner, dancing, and an evening to celebrate recovery! Join us for fun, music, line dancing, and a silent auction with all your friends! Tickets are non-refundable so if you can't make it, please consider donating your ticket.

EARLY BIRD - Individual Tickets
$45
Available until Jul 15

EARLY BIRD tickets include dinner, dancing, and an evening of fun! Music, line dancing, and a silent auction to support recovery in our community. Tickets are non-refundable so if you can't make it, please consider donating your ticket.

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