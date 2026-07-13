A bride in a flowing white gown with a long veil stands on a marble staircase with ornate wooden banisters.
Castle Crusaders

Hosted by

Castle Crusaders

About this event

Event Rental

200 Glamorgan St

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

Photography item
Photography
$175

Photography session rates are per hour with an 8 hour limit. Indoor engagement and wedding photos are restricted to wedding customers only. Appointments must be made in advance.

Events/Parties/Showers
$225

Rates are per hour with 12 hour limit and maximum of 96 guests. We supply tables and chairs. White tablecloths are available to rent for $14 each. Alcohol and food are permitted; renters must provide their own food and beverages. Renters are responsible for set up and tear down. Renters must also obtain liability event insurance. A $200 deposit is required to hold a date.

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