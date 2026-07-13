Event Rental

About this event
Photography session rates are per hour with an 8 hour limit. Indoor engagement and wedding photos are restricted to wedding customers only. Appointments must be made in advance.
Rates are per hour with 12 hour limit and maximum of 96 guests. We supply tables and chairs. White tablecloths are available to rent for $14 each. Alcohol and food are permitted; renters must provide their own food and beverages. Renters are responsible for set up and tear down. Renters must also obtain liability event insurance. A $200 deposit is required to hold a date.
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