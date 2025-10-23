Offered by

Scryforge Collective

Event Shop

Sword Fighting
$3

Talk to the Combat Arena Staff for more information and availability!

Shield Painting
$5

Create your own custom heraldry. Talk to the Shield painting staff for more information and availability!

Jail And Bail
$5

Lock up your friends by bribing the local guard. (For legal reasons we are specifying this is not a bribe, it is an interactive roleplay opportunity through a donation to our non-profit.)

Please see the Jail and Bail Staff for more details and availability!

Add a donation for Scryforge Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!