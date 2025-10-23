Event Shop

Offered by
Talk to the Combat Arena Staff for more information and availability!
Create your own custom heraldry. Talk to the Shield painting staff for more information and availability!
Lock up your friends by bribing the local guard. (For legal reasons we are specifying this is not a bribe, it is an interactive roleplay opportunity through a donation to our non-profit.)
Please see the Jail and Bail Staff for more details and availability!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!