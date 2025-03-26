EVENT SPONSOR: 2025 NPE Network Moonlight Retreat

Looking to support the NPE community? As a retreat sponsor, your logo will be showcased on our website throughout September and October 2025. During the retreat, your business name and/or logo will be prominently displayed in key event spaces, including the main meeting areas, dinner, and attendee handout packet. You’re also invited to include promotional materials or gifts in the welcome bags—PLUS, you’ll have the opportunity to speak for 5 minutes during dinner to share your NPE experience or why the NPE Network is meaningful to you!