Event Sponsorship

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About this event
Mood Swings is a live music open mic, that creates a professional experience for local artists, poets, performers, musicians, dancers, and comedians to shine. The Mood Swing experience usually includes free food, Moody (adult beverage) cocktails (or Mocktails, depending on the setting), and 3-piece band, DJ, and graphics that support advertising, marketing, and promotion for performers, sponsors, and stakeholders. Your sponsorship for Mood Swings will cover compensation for the band, expenses for food and beverage, payment to DJ, and in some cases travel to other venues.
Cinema & Soundtracks is a one-of-a-kind live music experience where your favorite films come to life through sound. From nostalgic classics to family favorites, this immersive series blends cinema, culture, and live performance into an unforgettable evening. This C&S Experience is a high-quality production that requires sound engineers, music producers, musicians, performers, and and technical staff to bring to life the vision behind the power of film and music infusion in a live setting.
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