Event Sponsorship

Mood Swings is a live music open mic, that creates a professional experience for local artists, poets, performers, musicians, dancers, and comedians to shine. The Mood Swing experience usually includes free food, Moody (adult beverage) cocktails (or Mocktails, depending on the setting), and 3-piece band, DJ, and graphics that support advertising, marketing, and promotion for performers, sponsors, and stakeholders. Your sponsorship for Mood Swings will cover compensation for the band, expenses for food and beverage, payment to DJ, and in some cases travel to other venues.