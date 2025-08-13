50th Celebration- Cheers to 50 Years Sponsorship

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Company announced as the Gold Sponsor
- Full page recognition as a The Gold Sponsor in the event program
- Recognition on event tables
- Company item to be provided to each participant
- Includes dinner for up to eight people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older)
- One opportunity available
