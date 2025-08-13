Community Career Development Council Inc

50th Celebration- Cheers to 50 Years Sponsorship

3537 Pine Hill Rd

Corning, NY 14830, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Company announced as the Gold Sponsor  
  • Full page recognition as a The Gold Sponsor in the event program 
  • Recognition on event tables 
  • Company item to be provided to each participant  
  • Includes dinner for up to eight people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • One opportunity available 
Silver Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Company announced as a Silver Sponsor  
  • Half page recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the event program 
  • Recognition on event tables 
  • Includes dinner for up to six people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Two opportunities available
Bronze Sponsorhip
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Company announced as a Bronze Sponsor
  • Quarter page recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in the event program
  • Recognition on event tables
  • Includes dinner for up to four people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Four opportunities available
Dinner Buffet Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company announced as the Dinner Sponsor 
  • Recognition as the Dinner Sponsor in event program 
  • Recognition on the Buffet Table 
  • Includes dinner for up to two people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Two Opportunities Available
Dessert Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company announced as the Dessert Sponsor 
  • Recognition on the Dessert Table 
  • Recognition as a Dessert Sponsor in the event program 
  • Includes dinner for up to two people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • One opportunity available 
Guest Gift Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company announced as the Guest Gift Sponsor 
  • Recognition as a Guest Gift sponsor in the event program 
  • Includes dinner for up to two people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Multiple opportunities available 
Cheers Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company announced during celebratory toast  
  • Recognition as a Cheers Sponsor in the event program 
  • Includes dinner for up to two people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Multiple opportunities available 
Entertainment Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company announced as the Entertainment Sponsor 
  • Recognition as an Entertainment Sponsor in the event program 
  • Includes dinner for up to two people (guests must be 21 yrs old or older) 
  • Multiple opportunities available 
Friends of Career Development Council
$250
  • Recognition as a Friend of Career Development Council in the event program
  • Multiple opportunities available 
