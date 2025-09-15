Sponsorship Opportunities – Poway High Alumni Golf Tournament

17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

SOLD OUT Title Sponsor
$2,500
  • Title Sponsorship recognition “Poway High Alumni Golf Tournament presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”
  • Prominent placement of name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the event
  • Recognition on email blast 
  • Recognition from podium at the event
Partner Sponsor
$1,000
  • Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the event
  • Recognition on email blast
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
  • Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
  • Recognition on email blast
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
  • Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
  • Recognition on email blast
SOLD OUT Cart Sponsor
$500
  • Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
  • Recognition on email blast
Score Card Sponsor
$500
  • Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
  • Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
  • Recognition on email blast
Tee Box Sponsor
$250
  • Recognition on sponsor sign at a designated Tee Box
  • Recognition on email blast 
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing