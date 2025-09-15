Poway Alumni Association
Sponsorship Opportunities – Poway High Alumni Golf Tournament
17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr
San Diego, CA 92128, USA
SOLD OUT Title Sponsor
$2,500
Title Sponsorship recognition “Poway High Alumni Golf Tournament presented by YOUR COMPANY NAME”
Prominent placement of name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the event
Recognition on email blast
Recognition from podium at the event
Partner Sponsor
$1,000
Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the event
Recognition on email blast
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
Recognition on email blast
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
Recognition on email blast
SOLD OUT Cart Sponsor
$500
Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
Recognition on email blast
Score Card Sponsor
$500
Name on Poway High Alumni Association event ticketing website
Prominent placement of Sponsor’s sign at the appropriate location(s) at the event
Recognition on email blast
Tee Box Sponsor
$250
Recognition on sponsor sign at a designated Tee Box
Recognition on email blast
