American Monarch Foundation

Hosted by

American Monarch Foundation

About this event

EVENT SPONSORSHIP: American Monarch Foundation Launch

19238 I-10

San Antonio, TX 78257, USA

🥇 $500 – GOLD SPONSOR
$500

Premium Visibility + Speaking Recognition

Benefits Include:

  • Podium Remarks (Sponsor representative may speak during program)
  • Logo Placement Throughout the Event, including bowling lanes and rotating displays
  • Spotlight Sponsor Recognition during event programming
  • Logo on All Marketing Assets
  • Sponsor Recognition in All Publicity & Press Releases
  • Logo on the Official American Monarch Foundation Website
  • Thank-You Badge Posted on Austin Mahone’s Official Social Media Pages (leveraging his multimillion-fan reach)
  • Merchandise Opportunity (add items to guest swag bags)
  • Two Entry ticket
🥈 $250 – SILVER SPONSOR
$250

Strong Digital & On-Site Branding

Benefits Include:

  • Logo Placement Throughout the Event
  • Spotlight Sponsor Mention during programming
  • Logo on Marketing Assets
  • Sponsor Recognition in Publicity Materials & Press Releases
  • Logo on the AMF Website
  • Thank-You Badge Posted on Austin Mahone’s Social Media Pages
  • Opportunity to Add Merch to Swag Bags
  • One entry included
🥉 $100 – BRONZE SPONSOR
$100

Foundational Supporter Recognition

Benefits Include:

  • Logo Displayed at Event
  • Logo on the AMF Website
  • Thank-You Badge on Austin Mahone’s Social Media Page
  • Note: Entry fee not included.
IN KIND DONATIONS
Free

We are considering “in-kind” sponsorship in lieu of monetary support for items or services donated.

Photo booths

Swag Bags

Swag or upscale merch

Gift Cards

Raffle or Silent Auction Items


Please contact [email protected] for consideration

Add a donation for American Monarch Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!