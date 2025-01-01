Event Sponsorship Opportunities

This sponsorship opportunity is for members of the Iota Lambda Ivy Line and includes a full-page ad in the reunion booklet to celebrate your (or your line's) contribution to the sorority. Use your ad to share personal messages or memories, or to celebrate your line’s contribution to the Iota Lambda ivy vine and sorority.

This sponsorship opportunity is for members of the Iota Lambda Ivy Line and includes a full-page ad in the reunion booklet to celebrate your (or your line's) contribution to the sorority. Use your ad to share personal messages or memories, or to celebrate your line’s contribution to the Iota Lambda ivy vine and sorority.

More details...