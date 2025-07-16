2025 Event Sponsorship payments

Fall Conference Radio Sponsor
$2,500

Limited to 3 sponsors. See conference page on our website for full list of benefits.

Fall Conference Purple Sponsor/Vendor
$1,500

Limited to 8 sponsors. Reserved vendor space inside the main conference room. See conference web page for full list of benefits.


Fall Conference Teal Sponsor / Vendor
$1,000

Reserved Table in the Terrace Room or Terrace Hallway plus marketing benefits. Full list of benefits available on conference web page.

Fall Conference Green Marketing Sponsor
$500

No table included, for those who want to support but cannot attend. Full list of benefits on the conference web page.

Fall Conference Table Only - Corporate
$300

Reserved Table in the Terrace Room or Terrace Hallway, for-profit businesses.

Fall Conference Table Only - Non-Profit
$200

Reserved Table in the Terrace Room or Terrace Hallway, for non-profit organizations.

Fall Conference Add-on lunch for vendors
$40

Add on a buffet lunch for your tabling staff. Seating in the ballroom depends on the final headcount of paid attendees. Vendors may need to eat at their booths, but will be able to visit the buffet before the ballroom is released from the previous session.

Cruisin' for the Cause Rolls Royse Sponsor
$250

Annual Car Show sponsorship

Cruisin' for the Cause Model A Sponsor
$100

Annual Car Show Sponsorship

