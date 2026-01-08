Bend International School

Hosted by

Bend International School

About this event

DRAFT 2026 One World Gala

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd

Bend, OR 97703, USA

Sponsor a Table 🍽️
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Receive a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.

Learning Showcase Sponsor 🌎
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusively for BIS Family–Related Businesses - Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display. Only 1 sponsorship per grade available!


Receive prominent donor signage at the student exhibit for the grade you are sponsoring as well as a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.

Rhythmic Performance Sponsor 🎶
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent recognition throughout the event including stage banner, recognition by the MC, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.


Enjoy a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner.

Gold Level Sponsor 🏆
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Receive prominent recognition throughout the event including banner, recognition by the MC during presentations and speeches, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.


Enjoy 2 reserved tables with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at each table during dinner.

Sponsor a Staff Member ❤️
$100

Cover the cost of attendance for a dedicated BIS staff member and help ensure all members of our community can attend. Receive recognition in our event program and our website.

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