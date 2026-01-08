DRAFT 2026 One World Gala

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Receive a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.
Exclusively for BIS Family–Related Businesses - Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display. Only 1 sponsorship per grade available!
Receive prominent donor signage at the student exhibit for the grade you are sponsoring as well as a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner as well as recognition in the event program and our website.
Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent recognition throughout the event including stage banner, recognition by the MC, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.
Enjoy a reserved table with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at your table during dinner.
Receive prominent recognition throughout the event including banner, recognition by the MC during presentations and speeches, in the event slideshow, event program and our website.
Enjoy 2 reserved tables with donor signage for you and your guests, plus 2 premium bottles of wine at each table during dinner.
Cover the cost of attendance for a dedicated BIS staff member and help ensure all members of our community can attend. Receive recognition in our event program and our website.
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